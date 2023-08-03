Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $23.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 699,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $719.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after purchasing an additional 101,158 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nevro by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 159,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

