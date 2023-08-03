Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $57.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVRO

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 598,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Nevro has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,027.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.