New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,807. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,521,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,422,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a market cap of $819.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

