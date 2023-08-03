New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.45 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

