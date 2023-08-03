NFT Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,206.62 or 1.00059155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

