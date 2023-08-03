NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,162. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $370.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

