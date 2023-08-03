NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.25. 2,419,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

