NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.5 %
CSX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,099,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
