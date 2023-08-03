NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,606. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.