Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. 1,022,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.