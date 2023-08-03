Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Nyxoah has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%. Analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

