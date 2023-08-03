Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,855. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

