ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

