OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $4.06 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

