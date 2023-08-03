Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

