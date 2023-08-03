Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.36 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $52.36 million and $19.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,206.62 or 1.00059155 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05051735 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $995,389.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

