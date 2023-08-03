O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

ORLY traded up $13.59 on Thursday, hitting $932.05. 278,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,951. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.