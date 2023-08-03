Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $399.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.78.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,191. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average is $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

