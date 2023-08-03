Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $399.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.78.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,191. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day moving average is $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

