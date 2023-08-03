PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PayPal Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,315,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,207. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

