Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,396,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,560. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.