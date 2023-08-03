Piper Sandler Increases Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target to $29.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $819.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

