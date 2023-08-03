Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 12,093,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,966,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.