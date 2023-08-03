Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Up 7%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 1,989,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,924,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The firm has a market cap of $938.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 20.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

