PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect PNM Resources to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY23 guidance at $2.65-2.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PNM Resources by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

