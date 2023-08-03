POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 2.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 73,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 645,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.10.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

