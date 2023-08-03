Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Getty Realty Corp. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Getty Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.