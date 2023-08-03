QUASA Price Hits $0.0015 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $444.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,251.33 or 1.00001089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00147207 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $444.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

