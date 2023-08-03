R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 254,556 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

