Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InfuSystem by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

