Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 14,045 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Skyline Champion worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 360,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

