Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 2.4% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Medpace worth $35,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 1.1 %

MEDP stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,586. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $264.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.