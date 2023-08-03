Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,510 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.67% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $29,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 878,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

