Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $56.34 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 3.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Texas Roadhouse worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

TXRH traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 691,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,344. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

