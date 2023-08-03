Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of AppFolio worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,797. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.02 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 30.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

