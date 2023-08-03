Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 32,010 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Certara were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 552,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

