Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of CI&T worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

NYSE CINT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CI&T Inc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

