Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes $1.90 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of NVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NVE by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.77. 45,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $390.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

