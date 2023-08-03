Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Mitek Systems worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,064. The company has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

