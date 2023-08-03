Raymond James Raises MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $30.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MVBF. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.87. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 40.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

