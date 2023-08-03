Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1,215.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $39.33 on Thursday, hitting $771.45. 1,065,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,017. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $737.57 and a 200 day moving average of $759.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

