Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $160.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $152.57 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.