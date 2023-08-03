Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RITM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

