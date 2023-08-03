Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 21,916,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $5,030,617. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $33,089,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $52,986,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

