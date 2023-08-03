Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,220 shares of company stock worth $1,508,673 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

