Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $67.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

