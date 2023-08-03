RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $100.93 million and approximately $38,613.01 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,251.56 or 1.00295380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00299806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00789343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00552055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00124295 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,450 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,450.37983877 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,723.31216699 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58,386.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

