Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Raised by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 591,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

