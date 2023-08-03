Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 14.8% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. 2,693,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,421. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

