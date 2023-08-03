Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 322,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.