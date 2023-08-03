Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 202 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 706,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Trading Down 2.2 %

EVRG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

